Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.48% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Qbe Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 3.16% or 0.330 points to trade at 10.780 at the close. Meanwhile, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:) added 2.13% or 1.040 points to end at 49.800 and Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:) was up 1.98% or 0.100 points to 5.140 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nearmap Ltd (ASX:), which fell 23.31% or 0.550 points to trade at 1.810 at the close. Appen Ltd (ASX:) declined 21.10% or 3.11 points to end at 11.63 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was down 7.50% or 0.85 points to 10.48.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 805 to 564 and 388 ended unchanged.

Shares in Appen Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 21.10% or 3.11 to 11.63.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.85% to 12.492.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.51% or 9.15 to $1793.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.43% or 0.28 to hit $65.91 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.54% or 0.37 to trade at $69.33 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.02% to 0.7749, while AUD/JPY rose 0.14% to 84.70.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 91.138.

