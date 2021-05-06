Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.140 109.08 -0.05

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3332 +0.08

Taiwan dlr 27.900 27.99 +0.32

Korean won 1120.400 1125.8 +0.48

Baht 31.210 31.23 +0.06

Peso 47.880 47.88 +0.00

Rupiah 14250.000 14315 +0.46

Rupee 73.755 73.755 0.00

Ringgit 4.113 4.12 +0.17

Yuan 6.462 6.4631 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.140 103.24 -5.41

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.84

Taiwan dlr 27.900 28.483 +2.09

Korean won 1120.400 1086.20 -3.05

Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01

Peso 47.880 48.01 +0.27

Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47

Rupee 73.755 73.07 -0.94

Ringgit 4.113 4.0200 -2.26

Yuan 6.462 6.5283 +1.03

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

