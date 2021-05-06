Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.140 109.08 -0.05

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3332 +0.08

Taiwan dlr 27.900 27.99 +0.32

Korean won 1120.400 1125.8 +0.48

Baht 31.210 31.23 +0.06

Peso 47.880 47.88 +0.00

Rupiah 14250.000 14315 +0.46

Rupee 73.755 73.755 0.00

Ringgit 4.113 4.12 +0.17

Yuan 6.462 6.4631 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.140 103.24 -5.41

Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.84

Taiwan dlr 27.900 28.483 +2.09

Korean won 1120.400 1086.20 -3.05

Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01

Peso 47.880 48.01 +0.27

Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47

Rupee 73.755 73.07 -0.94

Ringgit 4.113 4.0200 -2.26

Yuan 6.462 6.5283 +1.03

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)