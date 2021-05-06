As Inflation Fears Rise, Consider Adding This ETF to Your Portfolio By StockNews



As Inflation Fears Rise, Consider Adding This ETF to Your Portfolio



The Federal Reserve has made it clear that they aren’t raising rates anytime soon. With all the stimulus the central bank and the Federal government has issued, investors should expect to see inflation rise. With that in mind, it could make sense to add the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) to your portfolio.

The Fed is not even thinking about thinking about ending fueling inflationary pressures

Palladium rose to a new record higher last week

Platinum broke out above a technical resistance level earlier this year

Gold and silver are consolidating, but trends remain bullish

GLTR has substantial growth potential in an inflationary environment

Taming inflation can be a challenge when the economic beast begins to rise. The US central bank made a not-so-subtle change to its inflation target in August 2020 when it boosted its target from 2% to an average of 2%. Measuring inflationary pressures is an art rather than a science. The variables the central bank employs determine the Fed’s perception of the condition that erodes money’s purchasing power. A little inflation can be healthy for the economy, but too much of a good thing can be highly detrimental.

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, the Fed and other world central banks slashed interest rates to historically low levels. They rolled out quantitative easing to pushed rates lower further out along the yield curve. The price tag was a rise in many commodity prices to multi-year or all-time highs by 2011 and 2012.

The central banks used the same tools in 2020 as the global pandemic threatened stability in the worldwide financial system. The only difference has been that in 2020, the amounts were far higher than in 2008.

