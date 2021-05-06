AMC Entertainment misses revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FIEL PHOTO: People walk past an AMC theatre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) Holdings reported a larger-than-expected fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, hit by delays in theatrical releases and a growing customer preference for streaming.
Revenue fell to $148.3 million in the quarter ended March 31 from $941.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a figure of $153.43 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.