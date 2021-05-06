Aluminium rises on supply woes as China-Australia tension escalates

Article content

HANOI — Aluminum prices rose on Thursday, as a fall out between China and Australia raised concerns of supply shortages from one of the world’s biggest producers.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $2,460 a tonne by 0325 GMT, while the most-traded June aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2% to 19,260 yuan ($2,971.95) a tonne.

China’s state economic planner said it has “indefinitely” suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, amid strained relations between Beijing and Canberra.

China is a top consumer of refined aluminum, while Australia is a major producer of raw materials bauxite and alumina.

* LME copper edged up 0.3% to $9,979.50 a tonne, nickel dropped 1.4% to $17,655 a tonne while ShFE nickel jumped 2.1% to 131,850 yuan a tonne, ShFE copper climbed 1.3% to 72,970 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin advanced 2.7% to 197,290 yuan a tonne.

* Global copper smelting rebounded in April from the lowest levels in at least five years in the previous month as a price rally spurred more activity, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* Investment flows into commodity funds so far this year have hit a record high, bolstered by a recovery in global economic activity and stimulus measures from governments around the world.

* Asian shares rose and commodity prices held near multi-year highs, as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, while the Australian dollar fell after China said it would end economic dialog with Canberra.

