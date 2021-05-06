20 Best Reactions To Shadow And Bone’s Kaz And Inej

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Amita Suman is my everything.

If you’ve been watching Shadow and Bone literally at all, you know that the fans are pretty serious about their favorite couples.


You’ve got Darklina shippers, Malina shippers, and a whole fanbase for Milo the Goat. But there’s one relationship everyone’s rooting for: Kanej (aka, Inej and Kaz).

Kaz is a criminal mastermind who runs Ketterdam’s Crow Club. He’s also the head of a gang that includes Inej, who’s trying to buy her freedom from a pleasure house called the Menagerie.

Basically, they’re inseparable and people are loving how much of an emotional connection the two characters share.


Netflix

And by “people,” I mean me. I’m talking about myself.

4.

The way they look at each other is just *chef’s kiss*:

shadow and bone is just kanej yearning through prolonged eye contact for eight episodes and i’m not mad about it


Twitter: @likefirings

6.

And when the cast says how much they love Kanej, it drives us even crazier:

AMITA SAYING INEJ KNEW KAZ WAS WORTH SAVING BECAUSE HE WAS ONE OF A KIND, EVEN IF SHE DIDNT UNDERSTAND WHY- IM MISERABLE


Twitter: @lqvekanej

7.

No thoughts just crying over Freddy and Amita talking about kanej in the most poetic way 🥺♥️

8.

amita suman said “wheb i finished the books i thought their relationship was so magical and unique. it’s so rare to find a relationship where it’s all internal. it happens in the eye and the hear” SHE UNDERSTANDS KANEJ YOUR HONOR


Twitter: @starsxling

12.

I would also have trouble breathing if I was in Inej’s presence:

friendly reminder that kaz brekker won’t flinch when taking out a man’s eyeball but his breath catches when looking at inej 😊


Twitter: @kazbrekkdown

16.

Kanej basically created their own trope:

enemies to lovers this, friends to lovers that, y’all are forgetting the best trope: feeling them before seeing them, communicating everything with silence or just a look, thinking of each other during heists instead of the actual heist YES i’m talking about kanej what about it


Twitter: @kazbrekkdown

17.

We’ve also got crossovers with another classic “we’re pining for each other but don’t say so until the last minute” situation:

okay but people doing parallels between pride and prejudice and kanej is honestly too much for my poor weak little heart


Twitter: @kanejsfeyre

18.

leigh bardugo didn’t write “he was twisted, crooked, wrong, but not so broken that he couldn’t pull himself together into some semblance of a man for her” for y’all to call kanej toxic stfu


Twitter: @youthofshawn

If you need me, I’ll be reading Six of Crows and fangirling.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR