20 Best Reactions To Shadow And Bone’s Kaz And Inej

Amita Suman is my everything.
If you’ve been watching Shadow and Bone literally at all, you know that the fans are pretty serious about their favorite couples.
You’ve got Darklina shippers, Malina shippers, and a whole fanbase for Milo the Goat. But there’s one relationship everyone’s rooting for: Kanej (aka, Inej and Kaz).
Kaz is a criminal mastermind who runs Ketterdam’s Crow Club. He’s also the head of a gang that includes Inej, who’s trying to buy her freedom from a pleasure house called the Menagerie.
Basically, they’re inseparable and people are loving how much of an emotional connection the two characters share.
4.
The way they look at each other is just *chef’s kiss*:
6.
And when the cast says how much they love Kanej, it drives us even crazier:
7.
8.
12.
I would also have trouble breathing if I was in Inej’s presence:
16.
Kanej basically created their own trope:
17.
We’ve also got crossovers with another classic “we’re pining for each other but don’t say so until the last minute” situation:
18.
If you need me, I’ll be reading Six of Crows and fangirling.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.