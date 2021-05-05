Zloty underperforms as FX loan decision looms, Polish cenbank meeting in focus

Matilda Colman
1

BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty eased on

Wednesday, underperforming its peers as investors were concerned

about an impending decision on forex mortgage loans while

markets also eyed a rate meeting of the National Bank of Poland

later in the day.

While most central European currencies edged up, the zloty

slid 0.32% to 4.5745 per euro.

A supreme court decision on the conversion of Swiss franc

mortgages due on May 11 was weighing on the zloty, a trader in

Warsaw said.

The issue could result in major losses for the banking

sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out

Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

Investors were also eyeing the central bank’s rate decision

later in the day where no change is expected. However, an

inflation spike last month has raised interest in the meeting.

A flash estimate released last week showed that Polish CPI

jumped to 4.3% in April, up from 3.2% in March and well above

the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one

percentage point.

The Polish central bank has already signaled it could look

past a temporary spike in inflation and keep policy loose to

help the economy recover from the coronavirus

pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown was little moved as

markets awaited a rate decision due on Thursday, with eyes on

more hints that the central bank could become the first in

Europe to begin hiking rates later this year.

Markets are pricing in chances of a hike possibly already in

September.

The bank has said it would move cautiously with rates given

pandemic uncertainties, saying it saw a bigger risk in moving

prematurely than waiting.

The Hungarian forint was stuck in the

359.30-360.80 per euro range without a clear direction in low

liquidity, a trader in Budapest said.

Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw

leading gains by firming 1.34%. Budapest was up 0.85%

while Prague firmed 0.37%. Bucharest gained more than

0.5%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1044 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech %

EURHUF= Hungary 0 %

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romanian %

EURHRK= Croatian %

EURRSD= Serbian 0 %

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1102.82 1098.740 +0.37 +7.37%

0 %

.BUX Budapest 44410.9 44036.18 +0.85 +5.47%

1 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2030.99 2004.04 +1.34 +2.37%

%

.BETI Buchares 11525.8 11462.30 +0.55 +17.54

t 3 % %

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1914.87 1916.76 -0.10% +10.09

%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> %

.SOFIX Sofia 522.23 522.39 -0.03% +16.69

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs change

Bund in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year ps

CZ5YT=R 5-year ps

CZ10YT= ps

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year ps

PL5YT=R 5-year ps

PL10YT= ps

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.45 0.68 0.98 0.36

Rep

Hungary 0.96 1.13 1.30 0.79

Poland 0.26 0.30 0.40 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

