Zloty underperforms as FX loan decision looms, Polish cenbank meeting in focus

Article content

BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty eased on

Wednesday, underperforming its peers as investors were concerned

about an impending decision on forex mortgage loans while

markets also eyed a rate meeting of the National Bank of Poland

later in the day.

While most central European currencies edged up, the zloty

slid 0.32% to 4.5745 per euro.

A supreme court decision on the conversion of Swiss franc

mortgages due on May 11 was weighing on the zloty, a trader in

Warsaw said.

The issue could result in major losses for the banking

sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out

Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

Investors were also eyeing the central bank’s rate decision

later in the day where no change is expected. However, an

inflation spike last month has raised interest in the meeting.

​

A flash estimate released last week showed that Polish CPI

jumped to 4.3% in April, up from 3.2% in March and well above

the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one

percentage point.

The Polish central bank has already signaled it could look

past a temporary spike in inflation and keep policy loose to

help the economy recover from the coronavirus

pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown was little moved as