Zloty underperforms as FX loan decision looms, Polish cenbank meeting in focus

BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty eased on
Wednesday, underperforming its peers as investors were concerned
about an impending decision on forex mortgage loans while
markets also eyed a rate meeting of the National Bank of Poland
later in the day.
While most central European currencies edged up, the zloty
slid 0.32% to 4.5745 per euro.
A supreme court decision on the conversion of Swiss franc
mortgages due on May 11 was weighing on the zloty, a trader in
Warsaw said.
The issue could result in major losses for the banking
sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out
Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.
Investors were also eyeing the central bank’s rate decision
later in the day where no change is expected. However, an
inflation spike last month has raised interest in the meeting.
A flash estimate released last week showed that Polish CPI
jumped to 4.3% in April, up from 3.2% in March and well above
the central bank’s target range of 2.5% plus or minus one
percentage point.
The Polish central bank has already signaled it could look
past a temporary spike in inflation and keep policy loose to
help the economy recover from the coronavirus
pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown was little moved as
markets awaited a rate decision due on Thursday, with eyes on
more hints that the central bank could become the first in
Europe to begin hiking rates later this year.
Markets are pricing in chances of a hike possibly already in
September.
The bank has said it would move cautiously with rates given
pandemic uncertainties, saying it saw a bigger risk in moving
prematurely than waiting.
The Hungarian forint was stuck in the
359.30-360.80 per euro range without a clear direction in low
liquidity, a trader in Budapest said.
Stock markets in the region firmed, with Warsaw
leading gains by firming 1.34%. Budapest was up 0.85%
while Prague firmed 0.37%. Bucharest gained more than
0.5%.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)