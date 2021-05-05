Zendaya Shared Set Photos From Season Two Of Euphoria

The show’s apparently in production right now, and Zendaya recently shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram Story.
She posted a photo of actor Angus Cloud, who plays Fez on the show, with the caption “Missed this kid”…
As well as a snap of lighting technician Danny Durr with a friend on set…
And a photo of the soundstage that Euphoria films on, with the caption “Just being back here in general…missed it.”
And we’re ready for more.
