XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.67716 by 20:13 (00:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 20.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $75.07030B, or 3.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.61386 to $1.67716 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.37%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.60494B or 5.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3549 to $1.6772 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 49.02% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,337.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.69% on the day.

was trading at $3,513.18 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.89%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,071.30583B or 44.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $406.62975B or 17.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.