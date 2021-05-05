Willow Smith Performs With Mom Jada’s Band Wicked Wisdom

“I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life.”
The singer reunited her mom’s nü-metal band Wicked Wisdom, which the actor started back in the early 2000s.
When I was, I want to say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom was lit,” Willow explained on Red Table Talk. “This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rockstar, she was a warrior, and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.”
Jada, who was the frontwoman of the band, had no clue that her daughter got the band back together for a surprise performance on Red Table Talk.
With Willow on the vocals and Jada watching in the audience, they performed their hit song “Bleed All Over Me.”
“She was a rockstar and I was living for Wicked Wisdom,” Willow explained about her mother’s band. “I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”
You can watch the full performance below:
