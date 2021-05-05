Will Uniswap v3 Launch Spark The Next Big DeFi Bull Run? By CoinQuora

Will Uniswap v3 Launch Spark The Next Big DeFi Bull Run?
- Uniswap v3 concentrated liquidity inspires an entirely new sector of DeFi.
- The total value locked in decentralized finance on is now $89 billion.
- Uniswap v3 promises advanced new features and opportunities for yield generation.
Uniswap v3’s concentrated liquidity shows an inspiring and completely new sector of decentralized finance (DeFi). Moreover, the total value locked in DeFi on Ethereum is now $89 billion.
Meanwhile, it seems likely that the UniSwap v3 launch could spark DeFi’s next big bull run. In fact, v3, which is scheduled to launch on May 5, promises advanced new features and opportunities for yield generation.
1/ Uniswap v3 will improve capital efficiency and liquidity for synthetic tokens built with UMA.
The defining feature of this upgrade is “concentrated liquidity.” It grants i…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
