Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Snapchat

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor is determined to get back in shape after gaining weight while he’s holed up at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz –

Will Smith is set to document his latest fitness journey in a new YouTube series after confessing he’s in the worst shape of his life.

The movie star, who has impressed with his physique in films like “Ali“, admits he’s desperate to get fighting fit again after letting his health slide during the pandemic, and he has launched a six-part unscripted series with YouTube Originals and Westbrook Media following his efforts.

“Best Shape of My Life” will focus on Will’s attempts to get fit with the help of pro-athlete pals, scientists, nutritionists, and other experts.

Dexton Deboree will direct the series, Smith’s second project with YouTube Originals – his first was 2018’s “Will Smith: The Jump“, which chronicled his birthday bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

Smith took to his Instagram account on Tuesday (04May21) to announce the docu-series by posting a photo of himself showing off a bulging belly and man boobs as he posed in black boxer briefs, adding the caption, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry… No more midnight muffins.”

<br />

“I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” he said.

Many of his famous followers responded on the comment section. “This is staged.. Your gonna have abs in like 3 days,” Diplo wrote.