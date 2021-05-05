White House says social media platforms should not amplify ‘untrustworthy’ content By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to “stop amplifying untrustworthy content,” the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:)’s oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.
“The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
