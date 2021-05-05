Which Retailer is a Better Buy?  By StockNews



Target vs. Best Buy: Which Retailer is a Better Buy?



Target (NYSE:) and Best Buy (BBY) are two top retailers with growing online sales. However, they should also benefit from the surge in retail traffic when the economy returns to normal. Which is the better buy?.When it comes to retail, the best approach is to pinpoint the companies with increasing sales and online operations. While many retailers are struggling, a handful is taking advantage of digital channels to boost growth and position themselves for the future.

The outlook is good for these companies as they should benefit from the surge in in=person shopping when the economy returns to normal.

Let’s shift our attention to the top retailers likely to attract that many more consumer dollars in the months and years to come. In particular, Target (TGT) and Best Buy (BBY) are worthy of your attention as an investor.

