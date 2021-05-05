Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Electric vehicle stocks had an impressive rally in 2020 but have underperformed the broader markets by a considerable margin year to date. EV charging stocks Nuvve Holdings (NVVE) and Blink Charging (BLNK) are also trending lower, which, we think, delivers investors an attractive opportunity to accumulate these growth stocks at a lower price. Read on.Nuvve Holdings (NVVE) and Blink Charging (BLNK) are two U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) charging companies. Both stocks have underperformed the broader markets in 2021, along with their EV peers.

While Nuvve stock is down 55% from its record highs, Blink Charging stock has lost 43% in the last few months.

We think the price retreat offers investors an enticing buying opportunity, especially for investors that are looking to add EV stocks to their portfolio. So, here we compare the two companies and analyze which is a better buy today.

