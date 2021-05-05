WallStreetBets combats market manipulation using blockchain By Cointelegraph

WallStreetBets combats market manipulation using blockchain
WallStreetBets, the Reddit-based grassroots movement that achieved notoriety for short-squeezing hyper-leveraged financial firms, has launched a new blockchain-based application aimed at combating market manipulation in traditional finance.
The group announced the creation of WallStreetBets Exchange Traded Portfolios, or ETPs, that can provide investors with broad exposure to various assets in a completely decentralized manner. The group explained:
