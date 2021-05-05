Wall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high

Article content

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday, as the market recovered from a steep tech sell-off, after investors were encouraged by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s new comments on interest rates and a positive private jobs report.

Energy and materials continued this week’s momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors, with a jump of 2.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

“Energy, financial, materials, industrials are all outperforming. They tend to be cyclically oriented sectors and tend to benefit during periods when the economies are reopening and expanding,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 technology sector gained 0.43%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.3%, recovering from a sell-off on Tuesday after Yellen suggested that interest rates might need to rise in an overheating economy.

She later clarified that a near-term interest rate hike was not something she was “predicting or recommending” on Tuesday evening.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.