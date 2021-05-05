US FDA Accepts GC Pharma’s Biologics License Application for Immune Globulin ‘GC5107’

Article content

– A significant milestone towards entering the world’s largest plasma product marketplace

YONGIN, South Korea — GC Pharma (006280.KS) today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for ‘GC5107 (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human),10% Liquid)’ intended for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI), a class of inherited genetic disorders that causes an individual to have a deficient or absent immune system.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA on the application is in February 2022.

The application includes positive data from a Phase III study with PI (Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency) patients in North America. In the trials, all primary efficacy and safety endpoints corresponding to FDA guidelines were satisfied.

“The acceptance of our application for GC5107 is yet another important milestone in GC Pharma’s continuing efforts to help patients with immune disorder,” said EC Huh, Ph. D., President of GC Pharma. “If approved, our IGIV product will provide a meaningful therapeutic option for clinicians and their patients. We look forward to working with the FDA during the review of this application.”