UBS names Baldinger chief sustainability officer By Reuters

UBS names Baldinger chief sustainability officer

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS Group named Michael Baldinger as chief sustainability officer on Wednesday as the world’s biggest wealth manager builds out its sustainability and impact organisation.

Baldinger has more than three decades of financial sector experience. Before joining UBS in 2016 as head of sustainable and impact investing for UBS Asset Management, he was CEO of RobecoSAM, a sustainability specialist firm, UBS said.

It appointed Phyllis Costanza as head of social impact. She will continue to be responsible for the group’s philanthropy services, Optimus Foundation and community affairs activities.

The new organisation reports to Suni Harford, group Executive Board sponsor for sustainability and impact and president of UBS Asset Management.

