Uber Tech Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Uber (NYSE:) Tech reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Uber Tech announced earnings per share of $-0.06 on revenue of $2.90B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.5592 on revenue of $3.26B.

Uber Tech shares are up 0.43% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.03% from its 52 week high of $64.05 set on February 11. They are broadly in line with the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Uber Tech shares gained 0.47% in after-hours trade following the report.

Uber Tech follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Uber Tech’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

