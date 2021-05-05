U.S. judge puts ruling on hold invalidating CDC eviction ban By Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal judge late on Wednesday agreed to put on hold her ruling that invalidated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) nationwide moratorium on evictions.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich agreed to temporarily stay her decision after the U.S. Justice Department asked her to put the ruling on hold pending an appeal.

Friedrich gave the groups that challenged the eviction moratorium until May 12 to file legal papers opposing the delay. The Justice Department will then have to respond within four days.