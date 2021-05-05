U.S. EPA to hand over biofuel exemption documents to GAO probe

Article content

NEW YORK — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is handing over to the Government Accountability Office information on oil refiners that petitioned for exemptions to biofuel blending mandates, in an effort to help the government watchdog investigate the exemption program.

The move shows the Biden administration’s willingness to help scrutinize the so-called small refinery exemption program, which had expanded dramatically during former President Donald Trump’s term.

The disclosed confidential information will include all documents, information and data related to small refinery exemption petitions received by the EPA from the program since its inception, according to a notice on Wednesday in the Federal Register.

Under U.S. law, oil refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation’s fuel pool, or buy credits from those that do. Refiners can apply for exemptions if they can prove the requirements would do them financial harm.

The exemptions have sparked controversy between oil and corn groups. Corn and biofuel groups say that the exemptions hurt demand for their fuel, while oil refiners reject that claim and say the exemptions are necessary to keep small refiners in business.