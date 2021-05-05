Three U.S. lawmakers seek to use part of COVID stimulus money for opioid crisis

Democratic Representatives Abigail Spanberger and David Trone, along with Republican Representative David McKinley, are teaming up in the appeal, the report added. A letter will be sent to Yellen in relation to the matter on Thursday.

(Reuters) – A bipartisan trio of U.S. lawmakers is asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for latitude to use some of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for addressing the opioid crisis, Axios reported on Wednesday https://

