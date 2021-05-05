Three reasons why the ‘other Ethereum’ has pumped 130% in the last week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
0

Three reasons why the ‘other Ethereum’ has pumped 130% in the last week

(ETC) continues to maintain its parabolic price action advance that began in late March.

Data from crypto market aggregator Coingecko shows ETC is up almost 50% in the last 24-hour trading period as of the time of writing.

Source: TradingView