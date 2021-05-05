The Office Cast Revealed The Father Of Jan’s Baby

“I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode.”
Fans have long wondered about the father of Jan’s baby Astrid — and it turns out that it was actually someone famous!
While she was dating Michael, Jan conceived her baby thanks to the help of a donor from a sperm bank (the really, really good one next to IHOP).
And in a deleted scene from “Goodbye Toby,” the episode where Jan tells Michael she’s pregnant post-breakup, she actually revealed her donor’s identity.
The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey uncovered the news during an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, while reading through the original script.
And the father of Jan’s baby is *drum roll* tennis superstar Andy Roddick.
Angela recounted the deleted scene, explaining that Jan expected Michael to be very impressed with the revelation.
As for the reasoning Andy was written in as the father, Jenna said it was probably because he was a big fan of the show.
“Andy Roddick was friends with Rainn Wilson, and he was a big fan of The Office and he came by the set. I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor,” Jenna explained.
Not even Andy knew about the scene but Angela said she was definitely going to let his wife Brooklyn Decker know.
