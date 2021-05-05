The Irregulars: Netflix cancels Sherlock Holmes spin-off after one series

Netflix has cancelled The Irregulars after just one series.

Set in Victorian London, the drama series was based on the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and followed a group of teenagers working for Dr John Watson (Royce Pierreson) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

Now the show has come to an end less than two months after it first aired on 26 March, as confirmed by Variety .

The cast included Thaddea Graham, McKell David, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield and Darci Shaw, with Graham writing on Instagram that she was “heartbroken” by news of the show’s cancellation.

“SO grateful to the entire team behind The Irregulars who showed up every day and grafted for over a year, pouring everything they had into making the show,” she wrote.

Recommended

“The theme of found family truly lifted off our pages + became a reality. I’m sorry we’re not heading back to Baker Street. Thank you everyone who has tuned in and engaged. It means the world.”

According to Nielsen, The Irregulars was the number one streaming show in the week it was released, beating The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the top spot.