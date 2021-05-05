The Circle Behind The Scenes Facts, Season 2 Explained

21. Lisa regrets how she answered the question, “What would you do with the money?”

“Everybody slammed me for this one. I wasn’t in the Circle for that long, I think about an hour. It caught me off guard. I was prepared for it before I went in, but, of course, when I went in, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what do I say?’ I meant it as a joke, but I should have put a laughing emoji or something. He’s not gonna pay for his own tour!

I didn’t feel right about saying I would give all the money to charity — because let’s just say in some crazy world, that’s why I won. Lance is giving all the money to charity, we want him to win! And then it’s me and I don’t give all the money to charity. I know it’s okay to lie in this game, and you do what you have to do to win, but I just felt bad about it. So, yeah, I did that, and then that backfired.”