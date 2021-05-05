Thai baht eases, Indonesian rupiah firms

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.340 109.18 -0.15

Sing dlr 1.335 1.3351 +0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.945 27.96 +0.05

Korean won 1124.500 1122.6 -0.17

Baht 31.160 31.1 -0.19

Peso 47.960 47.96 +0.00

Rupiah 14410.000 14430 +0.14

Rupee 73.910 73.91 0.00

Ringgit 4.117 4.115 -0.05

Yuan 6.479 6.4745 -0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.340 103.24 -5.58

Sing dlr 1.335 1.3209 -1.04

Taiwan dlr 27.945 28.483 +1.93

Korean won 1124.500 1086.20 -3.41

Baht 31.160 29.96 -3.85

Peso 47.960 48.01 +0.10

Rupiah 14410.000 14040 -2.57

Rupee 73.910 73.07 -1.14

Ringgit 4.117 4.0200 -2.36

Yuan 6.479 6.5283 +0.76

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

