Telcoin (TEL) gains 300% after layer-2 migration to the Polygon network By Cointelegraph

Telcoin (TEL) gains 300% after layer-2 migration to the Polygon network
The ability to send money to anyone, anywhere, at any time was one of the original motivations behind (BTC) that helped give rise to the expanding cryptocurrency ecosystem that exists today.
Blockchain-based global remittance platforms are one sector of crypto projects that have evolved over time to help meet the needs of peer-to-peer money transactions, and Telcoin (TEL) is one such project that has made significant gains in 2021.
