Sydney Imposes Masks and Curbs on Gatherings Due to Virus Cases By Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Restrictions on gatherings are being imposed in Sydney and surrounding areas due to two Covid-19 cases detected within the community of Australia’s most-populous city.

From 5 p.m. on Thursday, the maximum number of people allowed into homes will be 20, while singing and dancing in all indoor venues except those hosting weddings will be banned, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theaters, hospitals and aged care facilities. The restrictions will last until at least the end of the weekend.

“These measures are proportionate to the risk and will help reduce further cases of community transmission,” Berejiklian said.

The move comes after health authorities on Wednesday reported a case in the community and couldn’t identify from where it originated. That man’s wife has also been diagnosed with the virus.

While Australia has recorded fewer than 30,000 cases of the virus since pandemic began after closing its borders to non-citizens in March last year, it remains vulnerable to localized outbreaks triggered by weaknesses in its hotel-quarantine system for returning citizens.

