Swedish crypto broker’s IPO oversubscribed by 1,200% By Cointelegraph

Swedish crypto broker’s IPO oversubscribed by 1,200%
Safello, a Stockholm-based cryptocurrency brokerage, is seeing massive demand from investors for its upcoming initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The company said Wednesday that its planned IPO was oversubscribed by 502 million Swedish krona ($59.3 million), up 1,240% from the planned 40.5 million krona ($4.8 million), Reuters reports.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.