SES Government Solutions Wins USD 35 Million Contract to Support Major Combatant Command

Article content

Geostationary Program to provide reachback support, enhancing accuracy and intelligence capabilities for the missions

RESTON, Va. — SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, today announced it was awarded a new USD 35 million geostationary (GEO) satellite communications program contract in support of a major Department of Defense combatant command.

To provide reachback capabilities from forward-stationed units in remote locations to Europe, the solution includes a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) network which has the performance to support emerging mission needs and is capable of handling smaller, sub-meter, antennas.

The VSAT network provides over 100 Mbps of throughput using multiple access methods, from time division multiple access (TDMA) that is shared sequentially and frequency division multiple access (FDMA) allowing simultaneous transmission, to various types of remote deployments and end-users. The satellite service provides expansive coverage of countries from Turkey to Pakistan, with reachback to Europe, enabling collaborative tools and enhanced situational awareness in a distributed way.