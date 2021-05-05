Royal Gold Reports Strong Revenue, Cash Flow and Earnings in the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Article content DENVER — Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) reports net income of $54.0 million, or $0.82 per share, on revenue of $142.6 million in its third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 (“third quarter”). Adjusted net income1 was $55.2 million, or $0.84 per share, after excluding discrete tax expense items of $0.04 per share and a $0.03 per share gain on the change in fair value of equity securities, and a reversal of $0.01 per share for the tax effected change in fair value of equity securities. Third Quarter 2021 Highlights: Revenue of $142.6 million , an increase of 5% over the prior year quarter

, an over the prior year quarter 68% of revenue from gold and 12% from silver at average prices of $1,794 per ounce of gold and $26 per ounce of silver

and at average prices of of gold and of silver Operating cash flow of $92.2 million

Volume of 79,500 GEOs 2

$150 million of debt, net cash 3 of $220 million , with available liquidity of $1.2 billion

of , with available liquidity of Paid quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, a 7% increase over the prior year quarter

per share, a over the prior year quarter Khoemac a u construction 92% complete, 80% base silver stream fully funded

construction 80% base silver stream fully funded Advanced meaningful social initiatives with Pueblo Viejo joint venture and Golden Star

Article content Post-Quarter Events: Debt free after repayment of credit facility balance on April 1

after repayment of credit facility balance on April 1 Khoemac a u stream rate increased to 84% of payable silver “Our portfolio turned in another quarter of solid operating performance,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. “Revenue, cash flow and earnings were strong, reflecting the current robust gold, silver and copper price environment, which allowed us to continue to fund our investments, repay debt and pay dividends with internally generated funds. As of early April, we substantially completed our contributions to the Khoemac au project and increased the initial stream rate to 84% of payable silver. We are pleased to see a transition underway at the project from construction to commissioning, with first concentrate production expected in the upcoming quarter. We also became debt free in early April after repaying the outstanding balance on our revolving credit facility, leaving the full $1 billion credit facility available for new business opportunities.” “Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we recently progressed two meaningful social initiatives with our operating partners. We agreed to fund the transportation of donated medical equipment and supplies to hospitals near the Pueblo Viejo mine in partnership with the Pueblo Viejo JV and Project C.U.R.E., and after the quarter end we entered into a 5-year funding arrangement to support Golden Star’s sustainable agribusiness activities around the Wassa mine.” 1 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Schedule A of this press release for additional information. 2 See Schedule A of this press release for additional information about gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs. 3 Net debt (and net cash) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Schedule A of this press release for additional information. Recent Developments Khoemac au Project According to Khoemac au Copper Mining (Pty.) Limited (“KCM”), progress continued at the Khoemac au Project (“Khoemac au”) during the third quarter, and the project reached approximately 92% of construction completion as of March 31, 2021. According to KCM, activities are focused on refurbishment and upgrading of the Boseto mill, underground development, completion of accommodation, power and water infrastructure at Zone 5, completion of haul road surfacing between Zone 5 and the Boseto mill, and the tailings storage facility. The Zone 5 area was connected to the national power grid in February 2021 and commissioning of support systems within the Boseto plant was initiated in March 2021. Also, according to KCM, underground development had cumulatively advanced 11,181 meters in the three mines and approximately 190,000 tonnes of ore were stockpiled on surface at the end of March 2021.

Article content The state of emergency declared by the Government of Botswana in March 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was extended again on March 30, 2021 for a further six months through September 30, 2021. Mining remains designated as an “essential service” and KCM reports that general development activity at Khoemac au is continuing. Barring any potential further unforeseen impacts caused by COVID-19 considerations, KCM expects to continue commissioning activities through the second quarter of calendar 2021 with first shipment of concentrate expected to occur in the third quarter of calendar 2021 and a ramp-up to nameplate production capacity expected by the beginning of calendar 2022. On January 6, 2021, Royal Gold made the sixth advance payment of $32.6 million toward the silver stream. With this payment, Royal Gold has completed the total $212 million advance payment required to earn the base silver stream of 80% of payable silver. A seventh advance payment of $10.6 million was made toward the option silver stream on April 7, 2021, and as of the date of this payment, Royal Gold holds the right to purchase 84% of the payable silver from Khoemac au until the delivery of approximately 33.6 million ounces of silver, and 42% thereafter. Additionally, on April 7, 2021 KCM drew $18.0 million on a $25.0 million subordinated debt facility provided by Royal Gold. The subordinated debt facility has a term of seven years, carries interest at a rate of LIBOR +11%, and requires mandatory repayment upon certain events. Committed funding of $49.4 million remains available to KCM under the stream agreement and subordinated debt facility, including $42.4 million of additional advance payments and $7.0 million of debt, both of which may be drawn at the election of KCM prior to completion of construction. KCM has advised that subject to maintaining the schedule mentioned above for commissioning, first concentrate shipment and operational ramp-up, no further material funding will be required from Royal Gold. Pueblo Viejo Expansion Continues, Temporarily Lower Silver Deliveries Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) reported continued progress at Pueblo Viejo during the March 2021 quarter to expand the process plant and tailings storage facilities. Barrick estimates that the expansion project could significantly increase throughput and allow the mine to maintain average annual gold production of approximately 800,000 ounces after calendar 2022 (on a 100% basis), and that the increase in tailings storage capacity has the potential to convert over 9 million ounces of mineralized material to reserves (on a 100% basis). Barrick expects completion of the process plant expansion by the end of calendar 2022.

Article content Silver stream deliveries were approximately 247,500 ounces for the third quarter, compared to approximately 394,700 ounces for the prior year period. Decreased deliveries were the result of temporary operational issues with the silver circuit that caused silver recoveries to fall below the fixed 70% recovery rate specified in the stream agreement. The stream agreement includes a deferral mechanism for ounces that cannot be delivered at this fixed recovery rate, with the economic impact of any shortfall in deliveries to be made up in future periods. Deferred deliveries of approximately 362,000 ounces of silver are expected to be made incrementally as Barrick expects the operational issues with the silver circuit to be resolved. In calendar 2021, Barrick expects gold production from its 60% interest in Pueblo Viejo to be between 470,000 and 510,000 ounces compared to actual gold production of 542,000 ounces in calendar 2020. Wassa Updated Reserve and Southern Extension PEA Golden Star Resources Ltd. (“Golden Star”) released an updated mineral reserve on March 1, 2021. The mineral reserve plan outlines a six-year mine life with annual production averaging 177,000 ounces of gold. In addition, Golden Star issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Southern Extension of the Wassa orebody. The PEA supports an 11-year mine life with average annual gold production of 294,000 ounces for total gold production of 3.5 million ounces. Golden Star is targeting early calendar 2023 for the completion of a final feasibility study on the Southern Extension. In calendar 2021, Golden Star expects Wassa to produce between 165,000 and 175,000 ounces, in line with the calendar 2020 actual production performance. Updated Cortez Reserve Statement and Life of Mine Plan After the end of the quarter, Nevada Gold Mines LLC (“NGM”) provided the Company with an updated reserve statement and life of mine plan for Cortez. According to NGM, as of December 31, 2020, total proven and probable reserves subject to the Company’s royalty interests contained 3.5 million ounces of gold (consisting of 73.9 million tonnes of ore at a grade of 1.47 grams per tonne). Reserves were calculated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. Further, according to NGM, total gold production at Cortez from the regions subject to the Company’s interests is expected to be approximately 350,000 to 375,000 ounces in calendar 2021, and average approximately 415,000 ounces per year from calendar 2022 through calendar 2026. The Crossroads deposit is expected to continue providing the majority of the royalty ounces during this period.

Article content Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility The Company repaid $50 million of the amount outstanding on its revolving credit facility during the third quarter, ending the quarter with an outstanding balance of $150 million and a net cash position of $220 million. On April 1, 2021, the Company repaid the remaining $150 million outstanding balance under the credit facility, reducing the amount outstanding to $0. After this repayment, the amount available under the revolving credit facility was the full $1 billion. Funding of Meaningful Sustainability and Social Initiatives at Pueblo Viejo and Wassa During the quarter, Royal Gold partnered with the Pueblo Viejo Joint Venture and Project C.U.R.E. to fund delivery of donated medical supplies and equipment to be provided to five hospitals within the host communities of the Pueblo Viejo mine later this year. After the end of the quarter, Royal Gold entered into a 5-year, $750,000 commitment to support Golden Star Oil Palm Plantation Ltd. (“GSOPP”), an award-winning social enterprise project founded by Golden Star in Ghana. GSOPP partners with traditional community authorities and farmers in the area around the Wassa mine to develop oil palm plantations without deforestation, and currently provides income for over 700 farmers and part-time contractors. Royal Gold’s contribution will be used to expand GSOPP’s operations around Wassa and thereby promote sustainable agribusiness. Third Quarter 2021 Overview Third quarter revenue was $142.6 million, compared to revenue of $136.4 million for the prior year quarter, comprised of stream revenue of $95.3 million and royalty revenue of $47.3 million. The increase in total revenue for the third quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increased gold, silver and copper prices and an increase in gold production at Peñasquito, offset by a decrease in revenue from Andacollo due to lower gold sales. Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, decreased to $21.5 million for the third quarter from $22.0 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the prior period was primarily due to lower gold sales from Mount Milligan, Pueblo Viejo and Andacollo, partially offset by an increase in gold, silver and copper prices. Cost of sales is specific to stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment.

Article content General and administrative costs decreased to $6.9 million for the third quarter, from $9.6 million for the prior period. The decrease was primarily due to additional non-cash stock compensation expense of approximately $3.3 million in the prior period resulting from the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the retirement of the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer and former Vice President and General Counsel in January 2020. Exploration costs, which were specific only to the exploration and advancement of the Manh Choh Project (formerly known as the Peak Gold Project), decreased to zero for the third quarter from $0.6 million for the prior year period. On September 30, 2020, the Company sold its interest in the Peak Gold Joint Venture and no further exploration costs will be incurred. Depreciation, depletion and amortization decreased to $41.3 million for the third quarter from $51.2 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower gold sales at Mount Milligan, Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo when compared to the prior period. The decrease was also attributable to decreases in the gold and silver depletion rates at Pueblo Viejo and the gold depletion rate at Mount Milligan. The gold and silver depletion rates at Pueblo Viejo decreased in the third quarter due to an increase in proven and probable reserves as reported by Barrick, while the gold depletion rate at Mount Milligan decreased as a result of improved gold recoveries. Interest and other expense decreased to $1.8 million for the third quarter, from $2.1 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense as a result of lower interest rates on outstanding debt when compared to the prior period. During the third quarter, the Company recorded income tax expense totaling $17.7 million, compared with income tax expense of $8.7 million for the prior year quarter. The income tax expense resulted in an effective tax rate of 24.6% in the current period, compared with 18.5% in the prior period. The third quarter included approximately $2.6 million of certain discrete income tax expense items, which were primarily due to a change in the realizability of certain deferred tax assets, while the prior year period included income tax benefits resulting from foreign exchange rate movements compared to the U.S. dollar. Absent these discrete income tax expense items, our effective tax rate would have been approximately 21% during the third quarter.

Article content As of March 31, 2021, the Company had current assets of $446.3 million compared to current liabilities of $62.7 million, which resulted in working capital of $383.6 million. This compares to current assets of $362.2 million and current liabilities of $43.6 million as of June 30, 2020, resulting in working capital of $318.6 million. The increase in working capital was primarily due to increased revenue and proceeds from the sale of the Company’s interests in the Manh Choh Project during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $850 million available and $150 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility. Working capital, combined with available capacity under the revolving credit facility, resulted in approximately $1.2 billion of total liquidity as of March 31, 2021. On April 1, 2021, the Company repaid the remaining $150 million outstanding under the credit facility, which increased the amount available to $1 billion and decreased the amount outstanding to $0. Outlook For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 Royal Gold expects stream segment sales to range between 60,000 and 65,000 GEOs with quarter-end inventory ranging between 31,000 and 36,000 GEOs. For the full fiscal year 2021, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense is expected to decrease from the previous guidance range of $590 and $640 per GEO to between $540 and $590 per GEO. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense is expected to range between $525 and $575 per GEO. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, absent any discrete items, is expected to remain in the previous guidance range of between 19% and 23%. Other than potential remaining conditional funding at the Khoemac au Project as discussed above, Royal Gold has no other project capital commitments or financing obligations. Property Highlights A breakdown of revenue for the stream and royalty portfolio can be found on Table 1. Historical production reported by operators of the Company’s principal stream and royalty properties can be found on Table 2. Calendar year 2021 operator production estimates for the Company’s principal stream and royalty properties compared to actual production at these properties through March 31, 2021 can be found on Table 3. Results of the streaming business for the third quarter, compared to the prior year quarter, can be found on Table 4. Highlights at certain of the Company’s principal producing and development properties during the third quarter, compared to the prior year quarter, are detailed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Article content Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com. Third Quarter Call Information: Dial-In 855-209-8260 (U.S.); toll free Numbers: 855-669-9657 (Canada); toll free 412-542-4106 (International) Conference Title: Royal Gold Webcast URL: www.royalgold.com under Investors, Events & Presentations Note: Management’s conference call reviewing the third quarter results will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at noon Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Company’s website for a limited time. Additional Investor Information: Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investors tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “potential,” “intend,” “continue,” “project,” or negatives of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: statements about our expected financial performance, including revenue, expenses, earnings or cash flow; operators’ expected operating and financial performance, including production, deliveries, mine plans and reserves, development, cash flows and capital expenditures; planned and potential acquisitions or dispositions, including funding schedules and conditions; liquidity, financing and shareholder returns; our overall investment portfolio; macroeconomic and market conditions including the impacts of COVID-19; prices for gold, silver, copper, nickel and other metals; potential impairments; or tax changes.

Article content Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a lower-price environment for gold, silver, copper, nickel or other metals; operating activities or financial performance of properties on which we hold stream or royalty interests, including variations between actual and forecasted performance, operators’ ability to complete projects on schedule and as planned, changes to mine plans and reserves, liquidity needs, mining and environmental hazards, labor disputes, distribution and supply chain disruptions, permitting and licensing issues, contractual issues involving our stream or royalty agreements, or operational disruptions due to COVID-19; risks associated with doing business in foreign countries; our ability to identify, finance, value and complete acquisitions; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations governing us, operators or operating properties; changes in management and key employees; and other factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and subsequent Forms 10-Qs. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statement Regarding Third-Party Information: Certain information provided in this press release, including production estimates, has been provided to us by the operators of the relevant properties or is publicly available information filed by these operators with applicable securities regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission. Royal Gold has not verified, and is not in a position to verify, and expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or fairness of any such third-party information and refers the reader to the public reports filed by the operators for information regarding those properties. Information in this press release concerning the Khoemac au Copper Project was provided to the Company by Cupric Canyon Capital L.P., the privately held owner and developer of Khoemac au. Such information may not have been prepared in accordance with applicable laws, stock exchange rules or international standards governing preparation and public disclosure of technical data and information relating to mineral properties. Royal Gold has not verified, and is not in a position to verify, and expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or fairness of this third-party information, and investors are cautioned not to rely upon this information.

Article content TABLE 1 Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

Revenue by Stream and Royalty Interests (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Current Stream/Royalty Interest1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Stream: Canada Mount Milligan Gold, copper 35% of payable gold and 18.75% of payable copper $ 33,803 $ 32,298 $ 113,135 $ 93,423 Rainy River Gold, silver 6.5% of gold produced and 60% of silver produced 8,806 4,838 25,361 19,566 Latin America Pueblo Viejo Gold, silver 7.5% of Barrick’s interest in payable gold and 75% of Barrick’s interest in payable silver $ 30,173 $ 28,302 $ 88,998 $ 73,534 Andacollo Gold 100% of payable gold 13,022 22,055 54,297 63,324 Africa Wassa Gold 10.5% of payable gold $ 8,774 $ 8,647 $ 24,644 $ 18,760 Prestea and Bogoso Gold 5.5% of payable gold 768 1,320 3,133 5,458 Total stream revenue $ 95,346 $ 97,459 $ 309,568 $ 274,065 Royalty: Canada Holt Gold 0.00013 x Au price NSR $ – $ 4,700 $ – $ 10,241 Voisey’s Bay Copper, nickel, cobalt 2.7% NVR 4,985 965 10,992 6,199 Canadian Malartic Gold 1.0%-1.5% sliding-scale NSR 2,022 1,837 6,396 5,593 Williams Gold 0.97% NSR 776 708 2,401 1,995 LaRonde Zone 5 Gold 2.0% NSR 421 438 1,628 1,387 Other-Canada Various Various 408 479 652 669 United States Cortez Gold GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C $ 8,609 $ 6,399 $ 22,421 $ 14,109 Robinson Gold, copper 3.0% NSR 2,771 2,305 9,056 6,633 Marigold Gold 2.0% NSR 2,387 1,761 7,083 5,045 Goldstrike Gold 0.9% NSR 827 930 2,559 2,645 Wharf Gold 0.0%-2.0% sliding-scale GSR 680 493 2,676 2,023 Other-United States Various Various 1,200 1,309 3,467 3,358 Latin America Penasquito Gold, silver, lead, zinc 2.0% NSR $ 13,128 $ 7,424 $ 36,289 $ 19,422 Dolores Gold, silver 3.25% NSR (gold), 2.0% NSR (silver) 2,142 1,736 5,732 5,501 El Limon Gold 3.0% NSR 1,122 906 3,837 2,513 Other-Latin America Various Various – 992 663 1,045 Africa Taparko Gold 2.0% GSR, 0.75% GSR (milling royalty) $ 748 $ 629 $ 2,242 $ 1,727 Other – Africa Various Various – – – – Australia South Laverton Gold 1.5% NSR, 4.0% NPI $ 1,672 $ 1,450 $ 5,180 $ 3,747 Gwalia Deeps Gold 1.5% NSR 1,127 893 2,940 2,849 Meekatharra Gold 1.5% NSR 964 814 3,295 2,269 Other-Australia Various Various 597 561 5,801 2,201 Europe Las Cruces Copper 1.5% NSR $ 657 $ 1,248 $ 2,949 $ 3,617 Other-Europe Various Various – – – – Total royalty revenue $ 47,243 $ 38,977 $ 138,261 $ 104,788 Total revenue $ 142,589 $ 136,437 $ 447,829 $ 378,853

Article content 1 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company’s Fiscal 2020 Form 10-K for a full description of the Company’s stream and royalty interests. TABLE 2 Operators’ Historical Production Reported Production For The Quarter Ended1 Property Operator Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Stream: Mount Milligan Centerra 35% of payable gold Gold 9,200 oz 16,900 oz 11,800 oz 20,200 oz 14,000 oz 18.75% of payable copper Copper 4.4 Mlb 4.1 Mlb 4.1 Mlb 1.7 Mlb 4.3 Mlb Pueblo Viejo Barrick (60%) 7.5% of Barrick’s interest in payable gold up to 990,000 ounces; 3.75% thereafter Gold 10,500 oz 9,400 oz 11,100 oz 10,200 oz 13,200 oz 75% of Barrick’s interest in payable silver up to 50 million ounces; 37.5% thereafter(2) Silver 418,200 oz 408,600 oz 451,200 oz 394,700 oz 417,800 oz Andacollo Teck 100% of payable gold up to 900,000 ounces; 50% thereafter Gold 7,100 oz 9,500 oz 12,200 oz 6,300 oz 13,900 oz Wassa Golden Star 10.5% of payable gold up to 240,000 ounces; 5.5% thereafter Gold 4,800 oz 3,600 oz 4,900 oz 2,600 oz 5,600 oz Royalty: Peñasquito Newmont Corporation 2.0% NSR Gold 180,400 oz 210,600 oz 130,700 oz 83,700 oz 97,200 oz Silver 8.1 Moz 8.7 Moz 6.4 Moz 5.2 Moz 8.7 Moz Lead 50.1 Mlb 52.1 Mlb 41.7 Mlb 30.6 Mlb 60.5 Mlb Zinc 119.3 Mlb 93.8 Mlb 98.0 Mlb 90.2 Mlb 124.5 Mlb Cortez Nevada Gold Mines LLC GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C(3) Gold 51,900 oz 57,600 oz 37,600 oz 52,500 oz 57,700 oz 1 Reported production relates to the amount of metal sales subject to our stream and royalty interests for the stated periods and may differ from the operators’ public reporting. 2 The Pueblo Viejo silver stream is determined based on a fixed metallurgical recovery of 70% of silver in mill feed. 3 Production includes applicable royalty deductions. Please refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company’s Fiscal 2020 Form 10-K for a full description of the Company’s royalty interests at Cortez. TABLE 3 Operator’s Estimated and Actual Production Operator’s Estimated Production for Operator’s Actual Calendar 2021 Full Year Calendar 2021(1) Production(2) Stream/Royalty Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Stream: Andacollo(3) N/A 10,500 Mount Milligan(4) 180,000 – 200,000 N/A Copper 70 – 80 M N/A Pueblo Viejo(5) 470,000 – 510,000 N/A 137,000 N/A Wassa(6) 165,000 – 175,000 N/A Royalty: Cortez(7) 350,000 – 375,000 58,600 Peñasquito(8) 660,000 30 M 178,000 8.2 M Lead 190 M 50 M Zinc 475 M 111 M

Article content 1 Production estimates received from the operators are for calendar 2021. There can be no assurance that production estimates received from the operators will be achieved. Please also refer to our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements above, as well as the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company’s Fiscal 2020 Form 10-K for information regarding factors that could affect actual results. 2 Actual production figures shown are from the operators and cover the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted in footnotes to this table. 3 The actual production figure shown for Andacollo is contained gold in concentrate. The estimated production figure was not available on the date of this release. 4 The estimated production figures shown for Mount Milligan are payable gold and copper in concentrate. The actual production figures were not available on the date of this release. 5 The estimated and actual production figures shown for Pueblo Viejo are payable gold in doré and represent the 60% interest in Pueblo Viejo held by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”). Barrick did not provide estimated or actual silver production. 6 The estimated production figure shown for Wassa is payable gold in doré. The actual production figure was not available on the date of this release. 7 Production from Cortez subject to Royal Gold’s royalty interests. 8 The estimated and actual gold production figures shown for Peñasquito are payable gold and silver in concentrate and doré. The estimated and actual lead and zinc production figures shown are payable lead and zinc in concentrate. TABLE 4 Stream Summary Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Mount Milligan 12,200 9,200 12,100 14,000 6,800 3,300 Pueblo Viejo 11,100 10,500 10,200 13,200 11,100 11,100 Andacollo 10,700 7,100 9,400 13,900 6,500 100 Wassa 4,400 4,800 3,800 5,600 2,700 2,900 Other 4,600 4,300 4,500 3,400 1,500 1,500 Total 43,000 35,900 40,000 50,100 28,600 18,900 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Pueblo Viejo 247,500 418,200 394,700 417,800 247,500 451,200 Other 72,200 66,200 40,800 47,900 72,300 23,400 Total 319,700 484,400 435,500 465,700 319,800 474,600 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Mount Milligan 3.4 4.4 3.4 4.3 — 0.8

Article content Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Mount Milligan 41,500 38,000 44,900 43,500 6,800 3,300 Andacollo 35,100 28,800 37,700 41,800 6,500 100 Pueblo Viejo 31,000 31,000 33,900 33,100 11,100 11,100 Wassa 13,100 13,300 11,600 12,500 2,700 2,900 Other 13,400 13,300 15,900 15,400 1,500 1,500 Total 134,100 124,400 144,000 146,300 28,600 18,900 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Pueblo Viejo 1,074,200 1,278,000 1,274,900 1,355,800 247,500 451,200 Other 190,300 141,300 138,300 133,500 72,300 23,400 Total 1,264,500 1,419,300 1,413,200 1,489,300 319,800 474,600 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Mount Milligan 11.8 12.5 10.2 11.0 — 0.8 ROYAL GOLD, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands except share data) March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 370,260 $ 319,128 Royalty receivables 45,427 27,689 Income tax receivable 14,669 2,435 Stream inventory 14,491 11,671 Prepaid expenses and other 1,475 1,227 Total current assets 446,322 362,150 Stream and royalty interests, net 2,224,435 2,318,913 Other assets 82,769 85,224 Total assets $ 2,753,526 $ 2,766,287 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 4,380 $ 2,484 Dividends payable 19,680 18,364 Income tax payable 25,660 13,323 Other current liabilities 12,971 9,384 Total current liabilities 62,691 43,555 Debt 146,270 300,439 Deferred tax liabilities 84,079 86,439 Uncertain tax positions 12,957 25,427 Other liabilities 7,404 8,308 Total liabilities 313,401 464,168 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; and 0 shares issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; and 65,550,445 and 65,531,288 shares outstanding, respectively 656 655 Additional paid-in capital 2,202,410 2,210,429 Accumulated earnings 224,254 61,133 Total Royal Gold stockholders’ equity 2,427,320 2,272,217 Non-controlling interests 12,805 29,902 Total equity 2,440,125 2,302,119 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,753,526 $ 2,766,287

Article content ROYAL GOLD, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited, in thousands except for per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue $ 142,589 $ 136,437 $ 447,829 $ 378,853 Costs and expenses Cost of sales (excludes depletion, depreciation and amortization) 21,469 21,961 68,230 63,149 General and administrative 6,932 9,551 21,175 23,658 Production taxes 1,835 851 4,591 2,934 Exploration costs — 565 563 4,705 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41,296 51,228 135,541 130,038 Total costs and expenses 71,532 84,156 230,100 224,484 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — 33,906 — Operating income 71,057 52,281 251,635 154,369 Fair value changes in equity securities 1,902 (3,819 ) 4,060 (4,972 ) Interest and other income 733 620 1,767 1,621 Interest and other expense (1,820 ) (2,088 ) (5,274 ) (7,139 ) Income before income taxes 71,872 46,994 252,188 143,879 Income tax (expense) benefit (17,679 ) (8,702 ) (31,332 ) 3,700 Net income and comprehensive income 54,193 38,292 220,856 147,579 Net (income) loss and comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (167 ) 262 (1 ) 2,750 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 54,026 $ 38,554 $ 220,855 $ 150,329 Net income per share attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders: Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.59 $ 3.36 $ 2.30 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,550,400 65,511,878 65,544,978 65,501,678 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.59 $ 3.36 $ 2.29 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,621,603 65,600,770 65,624,472 65,626,400 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.300 $ 0.280 $ 0.880 $ 0.825 ROYAL GOLD, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income and comprehensive income $ 54,193 $ 38,292 $ 220,856 $ 147,579 Adjustments to reconcile net income and comprehensive income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41,296 51,228 135,541 130,038 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (33,906 ) — Non-cash employee stock compensation expense 1,344 4,644 4,236 8,283 Fair value changes in equity securities (1,902 ) 3,819 (4,060 ) 4,972 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (645 ) (991 ) (9,050 ) (37,117 ) Other 286 137 684 703 Changes in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (1,111 ) (3,875 ) (17,738 ) (11,589 ) Stream inventory (591 ) 3,389 (2,820 ) (567 ) Income tax receivable (5,731 ) (1,690 ) (12,235 ) (8,658 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 98 1,249 998 (5,771 ) Accounts payable 1,793 (366 ) 1,244 (1,295 ) Income tax payable 2,342 6,662 12,337 14,054 Uncertain tax positions (310 ) (3,362 ) (12,470 ) (132 ) Other liabilities 1,171 563 2,681 8,695 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,233 $ 99,699 $ 286,298 $ 249,195 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (33,656 ) (35,438 ) (82,488 ) (107,855 ) Proceeds from sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — 49,154 — Proceeds from sale of Contango shares — — 12,146 — Other (87 ) (1,597 ) (451 ) 2,766 Net used in provided by investing activities $ (33,743 ) $ (37,035 ) $ (21,639 ) $ (105,089 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (50,000 ) (30,000 ) (155,000 ) (115,000 ) Net payments from issuance of common stock (10 ) (1,510 ) (1,425 ) (4,257 ) Common stock dividends (19,682 ) (18,356 ) (56,417 ) (53,111 ) Other (397 ) 413 (685 ) 2,502 Net cash used in financing activities $ (70,089 ) $ (49,453 ) $ (213,527 ) $ (169,866 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents (11,599 ) 13,211 51,132 (25,760 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 381,859 80,504 319,128 119,475 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 370,260 $ 93,715 $ 370,260 $ 93,715

Article content Schedule A – Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Other Measures Overview of non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We have provided below reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to compare period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. The adjustments made to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures are subjective and involve significant management judgement. Non-GAAP financial measures used by management in this report or elsewhere include the following: Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects our operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operations. Net debt (or net cash) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as debt (excluding debt issuance costs) as of a date minus cash and equivalents for that same date. Net debt (or net cash) to trailing twelve months (TTM) adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net debt (or net cash) as of a date divided by the TTM adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) ending on that date. We believe that these measures are important to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Cash and equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce our debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt (or net cash) is that it subtracts cash and equivalents and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. We believe that investors may find these measures useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated by the Company as net income and net income per share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliations below. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of our operating results excluding items that we believe are not indicative of our fundamental ongoing operations. The tax effect of adjustments is computed by applying the statutory tax rate in the applicable jurisdictions to the income or expense items that are adjusted in the period presented. If a valuation allowance exists, the rate applied is zero. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities for a period minus acquisition of stream and royalty interests for that same period. We believe that free cash flow represents an additional way of viewing liquidity as it is adjusted for contractual investments made during such period. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our consolidated statements of cash flows. Cash general and administrative expense, or cash G&A, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as general and administrative expenses for a period minus non-cash employee stock compensation expense for the same period. We believe that cash G&A is useful as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with employee stock compensation.

Article content Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, net cash, and net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 Net income and comprehensive income $ 54,193 $ 59,988 $ 106,674 $ 48,672 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41,296 47,945 46,300 45,396 Non-cash employee stock compensation 1,344 1,398 1,493 833 Impairment of royalty interests — — — 1,341 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (33,906 ) — Fair value changes in equity securities (1,902 ) 382 (2,539 ) (6,390 ) Interest and other, net 1,087 965 1,454 2,249 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,679 16,031 (2,377 ) 45 Non-controlling interests in operating (income) loss of consolidated subsidiaries (167 ) (99 ) 265 343 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,530 $ 126,610 $ 117,364 $ 92,489 TTM adjusted EBITDA $ 449,993 Debt $ 146,270 Debt issuance costs 3,730 Cash and equivalents (370,260 ) Net cash $ (220,260 ) Net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA (0.49)x Cash G&A: Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 General and administrative expense $ 6,932 $ 6,789 $ 7,454 $ 6,537 Non-cash employee stock compensation (1,344 ) (1,398 ) (1,493 ) (833 ) Cash G&A $ 5,588 $ 5,391 $ 5,961 $ 5,704 TTM cash G&A $ 22,644 Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 54,026 $ 38,554 $ 220,855 $ 150,329 Fair value changes in equity securities (1,902 ) 3,819 (4,060 ) 4,972 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (33,906 ) — Discrete tax expense (benefits) 2,602 — (23,197 ) — Non-recurring non-cash employee stock compensation — 3,338 — 3,338 Tax effect of adjustments 438 (1,403 ) 8,033 (1,634 ) Adjusted net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders 55,164 44,308 $ 167,725 $ 157,005 Net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.82 $ 0.59 3.36 2.29 Fair value changes in equity securities (0.03 ) 0.06 (0.06 ) 0.08 Gain on sale of Peak Gold JV interest — — (0.52 ) — Discrete tax expense (benefits) 0.04 — (0.35 ) — Non-recurring non-cash employee stock compensation — 0.05 — 0.05 Tax effect of adjustments 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.12 (0.02 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 2.55 $ 2.40

Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, (amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,233 $ 99,699 $ 286,298 $ 249,195 Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (33,656 ) (35,438 ) (82,488 ) (107,855 ) Free cash flow $ 58,577 $ 64,261 $ 203,810 $ 141,340 Net cash used in investing activities $ (33,743 ) $ (37,035 ) $ (21,639 ) $ (105,089 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (70,089 ) $ (49,453 ) $ (213,527 ) $ (169,866 ) Other measures We use certain other measures in managing and evaluating our business. We believe these measures may provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these measures to compare period-over-period performance and liquidity on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. Other measures used by management in this report and elsewhere include the following: Gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, is calculated by the Company as revenue (in total or by reportable segment) for a period divided by the average gold price for that same period. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization, or DD&A, per GEO is calculated by the Company as depreciation, depletion, and amortization for a period divided by GEOs (as defined above) for that same period. Working capital is calculated by the Company as current assets as of a date minus current liabilities as of that same date. Liquidity is calculated by the Company as working capital plus available capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility. Dividend payout ratio is calculated by the Company as dividends paid during a period divided by net cash provided by operating activities for that same period. Operating margin is calculated by the Company as operating income for a period divided by revenue for that same period.

Alistair Baker

Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development

(720) 554-6995

