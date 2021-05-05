Revolut app announces Bitcoin withdrawals… within limits By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Europe’s leading financial app Revolut has finally enabled withdrawals four years after it first provided crypto trading services to some users, and a year after it extended trading to all 7 million users worldwide.

Revolut first added Bitcoin, , and trading for premium users back in 2017, however they have only been able to withdraw it as fiat until now.