Proxy adviser ISS backs pay plan for JPMorgan CEO Dimon By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

BOSTON (Reuters) – Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended investors cast advisory votes in favor of the pay of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) CEO Jamie Dimon at the bank’s annual meeting on May 18.

ISS said “cautionary support” for the pay of Dimon and other leaders is warranted despite concerns about the use of discretion by the bank’s compensation committee.

The proxy adviser also recommended shareholders back all the bank’s directors up for election despite opposition from climate activists.

