Proactive news headlines including Mountain Valley MD Holdings, Snowline Gold, Altamira Gold Corp, Heritage Cannabis Holdings and Planet 13 Holdings

New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMTS:OWRDF) engages FnMedia to consult on business development opportunities in Europe click here
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB:MVMDF) says it has filed a novel cancer adjuvant patent and is proceeding with pre-clinical trials click here
- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (FRA:5VR) (OTCBB:VRRCF) identifies high amplitude gravity anomaly at Hecla-Kilmer property and plans follow-up Phase II drilling click here
- IEC Electronics Corp (NASDAQ:IEC) reports rising revenue in fiscal 2Q, sees infrastructure development in the second half of 2021 click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) says selected as consortium member in contract to assess Northern Appalachian critical and rare earth elements click here
- DRDGOLD Ltd (NYSE:DRD) (JSE:DRD) reports lower gold output in first quarter, despite increase in ore processed click here
- Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (OTCPINK:RDYFF) (FRA:0MZ) reveals final set of drill results from its Northshore gold property showing potential for a ‘regionally significant’ deposit click here
- MedX Health Corporation (CVE:MDX) (OTCMKTS:MDXHF) (FRA:9MH) appoints healthcare veteran Sylvain Desjeans as its chief revenue officer click here
- FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) announces appointment of Nathan Coyle, the company’s corporate controller as its interim chief financial officer with immediate effect click here
- Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) taps prominent geologist Dr Craig Hart as board chairman as it advances its Yukon projects click here
- Genprex wins centralized Institutional Review Board approval for its Acclaim-1 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer click here
- Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (FRA:T6UP) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) says it has raised $1,432,087 as a result of the exercise of 12,334,466 share purchase warrants click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) launches its premium ArthroCBD softgel capsules in the US market click here
- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCMKTS:TTSRF) (FRA:8TA) updates on electromagnetic survey results at flagship Kenbridge project ahead of drilling click here
- Goldseek Resources Inc (CSE:GSK) (FRA:4KG) (OTCMKTS:GSKKF) announces 3D modeling and next steps for Beschefer project in Quebec click here
- FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY)hires SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory to help boost its US brand partnerships click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) rides Las Vegas tourism revival to record monthly sales of C$10.7M in April click here
- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) (FRA:0NFA) partners with contract research organization LeadGen Labs to support its psychedelic drug development efforts click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) expects to generate over C$47.5M from DanCann Pharma distribution deal click here
- HighGold Mining Inc (CVE:HIGH) (OTCQX:HGGOF) plans at least 16,000 metres of drilling in Alaska this year as it approves C$10M exploration budget click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) strikes agreement with AEIH in Brazil to run two coronavirus trials using its flagship drug leronlimab click here
