Pete Davidson Explains His Tattoo Removal

“Before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not,” Pete explained. “I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the Pro-Nox — which is actually quite fun, I enjoy it — and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.’”



“It’s really embarrassing. Are we keeping the owl that licks the Tootsie Pop?”