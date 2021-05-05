Pete Davidson Explains His Tattoo Removal

“Burning them off is worse than getting them.”
As you may or may not know, Pete Davidson is currently in the midst of getting many of his 100+ tattoos removed.
For one, Pete didn’t think that he’d ever be making movies — like King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad. “I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff — like the movie business. I thought after SNL, it’s a wrap,” Pete joked. “People don’t realize, I’m kinda old — I’m 27, but in Hollywood, that’s like 40.”
So, the main reason why Pete decided to get his tattoos lasered off came from the amount of time it takes to cover them up for movie opps. “It takes like three hours — you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” he added.
“Burning them off is worse than getting them,” he continued. “Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you.”
“Before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not,” Pete explained. “I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the Pro-Nox — which is actually quite fun, I enjoy it — and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.’”
As for what he’s learned, Pete shared one piece of poignant advice: “If you’re going to get tattoos, just make sure you really, really want it — and aren’t on mushrooms.”
Well said, Pete. Well said.
