PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PayPal Holdings Inc announced earnings per share of $1.22 on revenue of $6.03B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $5.91B.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.92% from its 52 week high of $309.12 set on February 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.98% from the start of the year.

PayPal Holdings Inc shares gained 3.82% in after-hours trade following the report.

PayPal Holdings Inc follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

PayPal Holdings Inc’s report follows an earnings beat by Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday, who reported EPS of $4571.96 on revenue of $67.48B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3818.2 on revenue of $63.41B.

JPMorgan had beat expectations on April 14 with first quarter EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar