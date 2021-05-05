Ousted Naftogaz Boss Warns of Heightened Graft Risks for Ukraine

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The ousted head of Ukraine’s Naftogaz Ukrainy warned of a possible return to an era of mismanagement and corruption at state-owned companies as he prepares to challenge his controversial dismissal by the government.

Speaking in an interview, former Chief Executive Officer Andriy Kobolyev maintained that firing him over the energy producer’s 2020 losses was illegal as it contravened governance rules. That’s a position that’s been backed by Western donors including the U.S. and the World Bank, though the Justice Ministry has denied violations.

The situation risks further delaying transfers from a $5 billion International Monetary Fund loan and comes before a visit to Kyiv this week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The State Department has called the matter “troubling.”

Kobolyev’s departure last week prompted the resignations of all but one member of Naftogaz’s supervisory board, which was bypassed by the cabinet. Chair Clare Spottiswoode cited a “total destruction of good corporate governance.”

“If the government thinks supervisory boards don’t matter, then this is a whole new reality,” Kobolyev said Saturday. “I don’t believe Western partners will agree because this is a return to, at best, ineffective management and, at worst, deep corruption. If corporate-governance reforms are nullified, it will be a very big and unpleasant blow to economic growth.”