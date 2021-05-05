Oil Trades Near $69 Amid Uneven Recovery in Worldwide Demand

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil erased early losses to trade near $69 a barrel as traders assessed an uneven recovery in global demand, with U.S. stockpiles dropping but concern about the outlook for energy consumption in virus-hit India

Global benchmark Brent, which just failed to top $70 on Wednesday, was little changed after losing almost 1% in early trade. Major crude importer India is battling a record coronavirus wave that’s sapped economic activity, and Saudi Arabia has lowered prices for June shipments to Asian customers. Still, in the U.S., stockpiles declined last week to the lowest level since late February.

Oil has rallied in 2021 as key economies including the U.S. and China rebound from the impact of the pandemic, fanning energy demand. The strength in crude forms part of a broad advance in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index surging to the highest level in almost a decade.

Still, the outbreak has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April, and the country is now reporting more than 350,000 cases every day. Saudi Arabia’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced June pricing to Asia by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel. The key Arab Light grade for the region was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark, from $1.80 for May.