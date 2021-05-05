Oil prices rise as U.S. crude oil inventory draws down

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose on Thursday, recouping early losses, as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, fell more sharply than expected as refining output rose and exports surged.

Brent crude oil futures rose by 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.13 a barrel by 0343 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained by 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.71 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had hit their highest since mid-March on Wednesday before retreating.

“As the roll-out of vaccines continues and a pent-up summer driving season continues to manifest, this trend should accelerate, keeping demand for motor fuels robust and boosting market confidence in the recovery story,” analysts from Citi Group said in a note.

U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refining output rose and exports surged, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels in the week to April 30 to 485.1 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 737,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said, against a forecast for a 652,000-barrel draw.

“We think U.S. demand is strong,” said analysts from Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The U.S. refinery utilization rate is now above the five-year average.”