Oil Declines as Traders Assess Uneven Recovery in Global Demand

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell as traders assessed an uneven recovery in demand, with U.S. stockpiles dropping but concern about consumption in virus-hit India.

West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.6% in early Asian trading after ending little changed on Wednesday. Major crude importer India is battling a record coronavirus wave that’s sapped economic activity, and against that backdrop Saudi Arabia lowered prices for June shipments to Asian customers. Still, in the U.S., stockpiles declined last week to the lowest level since late February.

Oil has rallied in 2021 as key economies including the U.S. and China rebound from the impact of the pandemic, fanning energy demand. The strengh in crude prices forms part of a broad advance in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index surging to the highest level in almost a decade. On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent came close to topping $70 a barrel.

Still, the outbreak has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April, and the country is now reporting more than 350,000 cases every day. Saudi Arabia’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced June pricing to Asia by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel. The key Arab Light grade for the region was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark, from $1.80 for May.

In the U.S., government data showed crude stockpiles fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged by the most on record, but gasoline inventories rose for a fifth straight week. Separately, pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer.

