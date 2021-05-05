New York Bill Proposes 3 Year Crypto Mining Ban By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

New York Bill Proposes 3 Year Crypto Mining Ban
  • New York-based crypto miners are facing a potential three-year ban.
  • Democrat Senators Parker and May proposed the New York Senate Bill.
  • The bill is yet to get widespread backing from other senators.

New York-based crypto miners are facing a potential three-year ban if the latest environment-friendly bill passes in the state senate.

Democrat senator Kevin S. Parker, the Chairman of Committee on Energy and Telecommunications, proposed the New York Senate Bill 6486. In addition, fellow Democrat senator Rachel May, the Chair of Committee on Aging, Chair of Legislative Commission on Rural Resources was the bill co-sponsor.

The bill seeks to build an embargo on the working of crypto mining centers. In order to reduce the environmental impacts of fossil-fuel-backed crypto mining. However, the bill is yet to get widespread backing from other senators. Notably, the Democrats control the lower house and senate.

The Bill was

