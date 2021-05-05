Netanyahu’s two main rivals seek to form government after he fails By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel’s general election at his Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad



By Jeffrey Heller

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s two main political rivals each asked the president on Wednesday for the chance to try to form a government, after Netanyahu failed to meet an overnight deadline to assemble a coalition.

Israel’s longest serving leader, Netanyahu, 71, has been fighting to hold onto office through four inconclusive elections since 2019.

President Reuven Rivlin will make an announcement at 1530 GMT “regarding entrusting a member of parliament with forming a government”, an official statement said, without stipulating whether he would name his candidate in his remarks.

The most recent vote on March 23, held while Netanyahu is also on trial for corruption charges he denies, yielded no majority for the prime minister or for a loose alliance of rivals from across the political spectrum aiming to topple him.

A 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after Netanyahu failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for Rivlin to assign the task to another member of parliament.

That is widely expected to be Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud. A power-sharing agreement has been widely mooted, in which Lapid would rotate in office with ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, 49, of the Yamina party.

Rivlin met the two separately, and each put his own name forward to lead coalition talks, a spokesman for the president said.

After seeing Rivlin, Bennett went on television to appeal to Netanyahu’s current right-wing and religious allies to join a “national unity government”, saying he wanted to avoid a new election.

Under law, Rivlin has three days to make his decision, which includes the option to ask parliament to name a candidate.

There was also no guarantee that a potential patchwork coalition of left-wing, centrist and rightist parties outside Netanyahu’s caretaker government could bridge their deep political differences and unseat him.

Netanyahu and his opponents have both courted the support of parties representing Israel’s about 20% Arab minority, potentially giving them say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades.

Five of the Joint Arab List’s six legislators threw their support behind Lapid in a letter which the party sent to Rivlin on Wednesday, the president’s spokesman said.

But that would still leave Lapid short of a parliamentary majority, unless Bennett’s party partnered with him, too.

Much of the impasse results from Netanyahu’s legal troubles: some prospective allies have pledged not to serve under a prime minister who is on trial.

Failure to break the deadlock would lead to a new election, adding to political turmoil while Israel faces challenges from Iran’s nuclear programme and pursues economic recovery after a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccine.