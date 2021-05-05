Nasdaq falls in late trading; dollar off highs

Article content

NEW YORK — The Nasdaq fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s sell-off, while the U.S. dollar eased off a more than two-week high hit earlier in the day.

Amazon.com and Microsoft were the biggest drags on the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 was flat as gains in energy and other economically sensitive shares provided some support.

The S&P 500 energy index last up more than 3%.

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy from overheating. Yellen later said a near-term interest rate hike was not something she was “predicting or recommending.”

Investors across markets were also trying to position ahead of Friday’s U.S. monthly jobs report.

Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said the Treasury market’s real focus will be Friday’s labor report and the potential that an unexpectedly much higher or lower number of job gains could move the market.

“I think it would have to be closer to 1.2 million (in jobs gains) to have the market really feel like growth is accelerating at a pace that’s a little above what people expected coming into this,” Rodriguez said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.09 points, or 0.34%, to 34,250.12, the S&P 500 gained 5.52 points, or 0.13%, to 4,170.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.54 points, or 0.32%, to 13,589.96.