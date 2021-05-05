Move over DOGE as Tiger King star launches CAT By Cointelegraph

In a blog post via Baskin’s non-profit Big Cat Rescue on May 4, she revealed her social token had been launched on Rally, an open network that enables creators to launch their own coins on the blockchain. However, she emphasized her coin is not an investment tool, it’s actually a terrible pun:

Dogecoin’s status as the top memecoin may be (but almost certainly isn’t) under threat following the news that controversial Tiger King star Carole Baskin has launched her CAT coin.

