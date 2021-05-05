Home Business Move over DOGE as Tiger King star launches CAT By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin’s status as the top memecoin may be (but almost certainly isn’t) under threat following the news that controversial Tiger King star Carole Baskin has launched her CAT coin.

In a blog post via Baskin’s non-profit Big Cat Rescue on May 4, she revealed her social token had been launched on Rally, an open network that enables creators to launch their own coins on the blockchain. However, she emphasized her coin is not an investment tool, it’s actually a terrible pun: