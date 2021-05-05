MercadoLibre Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. MercadoLibre Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1
Investing.com – MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
MercadoLibre announced earnings per share of $-0.68 on revenue of $1.38B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0717 on revenue of $1.16B.
MercadoLibre shares are down 8.64% from the beginning of the year, still down 24.23% from its 52 week high of $2,019.88 set on January 21. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 5.39% from the start of the year.
MercadoLibre shares gained 0.63% in after-hours trade following the report.
MercadoLibre follows other major Services sector earnings this month
MercadoLibre’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.
Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.
