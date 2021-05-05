Matt James Enjoys Casual Stroll With Rachael Kirkconnell After Going Public With Relationship Stance

Instagram

After declaring that he is ‘focusing’ on his romance with his final rose recipient, the season 25 star of ‘The Bachelor’ is caught on camera wrapping his arm lovingly around her during an outing.

AceShowbiz –

Matt James has spent some quality time with Rachael Kirkconnell. After going public about where he stands in his relationship with his final rose recipient, the season 25 star of “The Bachelor” was caught on camera enjoying a casual stroll with her in New York City.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 29-year-old put his arm warmly around the 24-year-old when the two went out on Tuesday morning, May 4. He could be seen walking side by side with the graphic designer on Manhattan’s Lower East Side as they made their way into a building.

For the outing, Matt opted to go with casual outfits. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored ankle-length track pants and a pair of white sneakers. His companion Rachael, in the meantime, donned an oversized denim jacket on top of a hoodie and black leggings that she paired with white Nike shoes.

Prior to the Tuesday outing, Matt and Rachael were also spotted together in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. On April 24, the two were seen enjoying their weekend at JuneShine. Though the two didn’t show any PDA, they were photographed leaving together.

Shortly afterward, Matt confirmed he is trying to work things out with his ex-girlfriend. In an interview with PEOPLE, he admitted, “I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times.” He further opened up that he is “not pursuing any relationship” outside of his romance with her. He added, “I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.”

During the interview, Matt was also asked if he believes Rachael has been educating herself about racism since her scandal. On this issue, the reality TV star told the outlet, “That’s something you could talk to her about.”

Matt broke up with Rachael after her photos of attending a 2018 antebellum-themed party surfaced. At the time, the TV personality admitted that he decided to call it quits with her because she “didn’t fully understand my blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America and what it would mean for our kids.”