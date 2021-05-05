Lucidea Brings Latest ILS and KM Solutions to CLA 2021 Virtual Conference

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea will present the latest enhancements to their market-leading ILS and KM solutions during this year’svirtual CLA conference. Their library automation and knowledge management software is web-based, flexible, extensible, and easily configurable.

Per Mark Maslowski, Lucidea’s Marketing Manager, “Our software has helped mitigate the effects of the current pandemic on organizations, collections, and the profession by providing real-time access to critical information assets, even when physical access has been limited. Lucidea’s products are purpose-built to suit unique needs as librarians adapt and change, and our development and updates are always client-driven.”

Join them on May 12th when they present Then, Now, Next: Adaptable Library Automation Software for Your Library’s Next Normal.

And meet their SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, and Inmagic Presto team members in their Virtual Exhibit Booth on May 11th through 14th. When you visit the booth, download free eBooks from KM guru Stan Garfield and library expert and advocate Stephen Abram, or watch webinars of interest to special librarians and knowledge managers. Get product demonstrations and chat with Lucidea’s experts about your ILS and KM system challenges. They’ll also be holding a drawing to win a Kindle.

