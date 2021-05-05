Liberty Global Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Liberty Global (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Liberty Global announced earnings per share of $0.271 on revenue of $3.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0875 on revenue of $3.59B.

Liberty Global shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.54% from its 52 week high of $27.57 set on May 3. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 5.39% from the start of the year.

Liberty Global follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Liberty Global’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

